Kerry Group sticks to earnings outlook as company assesses global inflation 

Kerry Group boss Edmond Scanlon said the food group is sticking to its earnings target for this year as the company assesses the global inflation picture with its customers.

Its latest trading update had few surprises and may suggest that the food giant may be able, for the time being, to pass on increased costs in the form of higher prices. Shares in the company — which closed 1% higher in the session — are down by almost 10% from a year ago, however.