Just Eat rocked as senior executives step down hours before AGM

Just Eat Takeaway said two of its most senior leaders were to step down, just hours before Europe's largest food delivery company was due to face off with unhappy shareholders at its annual general meeting.

Supervisory chairman Adriaan Nuehn, whose position had been under pressure, will not seek reappointment, the company said. And separately, longtime chief operating officer Joerg Gerbig was under investigation for "possible personal misconduct at a company event", and would be leaving the management board "at least" until it is concluded.

Shareholders have criticised the recent management of the loss-making company, whose most pressing question is arguably how to dispose on favourable terms of its US arm Grubhub, which it purchased just last year for $7.3bn.

Chief executive Jitse Groen announced last month he was exploring strategic options, including a possible sale of the unit. Just Eat's shares, which have slid more than 40% in 2022 alone, fell another 6%.

Items approving the reappointment of both Mr Nuehn and Mr Gerbig were withdrawn from the agenda of Wednesday's meeting.

"It is clear that shareholders have concerns about the challenges the company is facing," Mr Nuehn said. "Not seeking re-election is, I believe, the best decision I can take with regard to serving the interests of the company and its stakeholders," he said.

The company's vice-chair Corinne Vigreux, a co-founder of Dutch electronics group TomTom, will assume Mr Nuehn's duties while a formal replacement is sought.

In a second announcement, the company said its supervisory board had recently been informed of a formal complaint regarding Joerg Gerbig "relating to possible personal misconduct at a company event".

"The company has initiated an investigation into the allegations... and will engage an external expert to conduct (it)." It added: "No conclusions have been drawn."

Mr Gerbig was said to be cooperating with the investigation. The company said complaints against him "were not related to financial or reporting obligations".

Treatment of employees

Executive behaviour and treatment of employees have been under scrutiny in recent years, prompting a string of high-profile boardroom departures.

The company said Mr Gerbig's term would end at the closing of Wednesday's AGM, adding it was possible he could be put up for re-election if allegations against him proved unfounded.

In a note, Credit Suisse said Mr Gerbig was considered "well respected in public markets" and that the investigation would add to uncertainty around the company.

Just Eat, once a stock market darling, saw orders fall in the first quarter as the online food ordering boom faded along with the Covid pandemic in many key markets.

It reported a more than €1bn loss in 2021, though Mr Groen has said it is on track to become profitable on an operating basis in 2023. Both the company's boards and Mr Groen specifically have been criticised for the Grubhub purchase.

Grubhub's profitability and valuation have been damaged by fee caps on the commissions it is allowed to charge restaurants in key markets such as New York, and it is also facing stiff competition from the likes of Doordash and Uber Eats.

Earlier this year, Mr Groen was forced to defend a ski trip for employees to Switzerland in April as an unnecessary luxury, given the company's financial situation. He argued the benefits to morale after two difficult years outweighed the costs.

Cat Rock, the company's second-largest shareholder with a 6.8% stake, published an open letter on April 25 urging shareholders to vote against the reappointment of chief financial officer Brent Wissink and the supervisory board.

That received some support from other investors, including hedge fund Lucerne Capital Management. While shareholder advisory body Glass Lewis did not oppose Mr Wissink's reappointment, it did advise against the re-appointment of Mr Nuehn.

Shareholder rights organisation VEB said it was also critical and would be voting against the reappointment of the Dutch supervisory board members including Mr Nuehn.

Organisation spokesman Eric van den Hudding said Just Eat needs independent members capable of challenging management board decisions.

