Johnson Controls adds 18 jobs as it expands Cork R&D

The centre will allow the company to showcase their innovations for smart and sustainable spaces
Pictured at Johnson Controls are from left: Eamonn Hughes, VP&GM Digital Solutions, EMEALA, Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Dave Dorney, VP&GM, BT&S, Industrial Refrigeration, Debbie Power, EMEALA Strategic & Digital Accounts Director and Ray O’Connor, Department Manager - Regions & Enterprise Development at IDA Ireland.

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 07:15
Alan Healy

Johnson Controls, the building systems developer, has opened a new innovation centre at its global headquarters in Cork.

The centre, called OpenBlue, will allow the company to showcase their innovations for smart and sustainable spaces for employees in a live environment.

The company said 18 new research and development roles will be created as a result of OpenBlue, in addition to 40 roles already in place. 

Johnson Controls said research and development at the centre will focus on reducing carbon emissions in the building sector. The sector accounts for nearly 40 percent of global annual CO2 emissions.

"This centre will be focused on working with our customers to identify solutions for them to hit decarbonization and renewable energy goals while optimizing building performance,” said Tomas Brannemo of Johnson Controls' Building Solutions section.

The new centre is supported by the Irish Government through the IDA. "The financial support will allow us to increase our headcount, which will contribute not only to the local economy, but also to the development of our OpenBlue net zero solutions globally to have a positive impact on climate change,” said Eamonn Hughes of Johnson Controls' Digital Solutions department.

IDA Ireland’s Head of Engineering and Green Economy, Eileen Sharpe said: “IDA Ireland is committed to supporting the work of world class companies such as Johnson Controls to utilize the latest developments in AI, Data Analytics and Cloud Architecture to build new technologies to enable a more sustainable world."

"Johnson Controls has a long and proud history in Cork spanning over 20 years and the expansion of their research and development presence is a significant vote of confidence in the city and the wider region," Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said.

