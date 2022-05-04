Irish firm begins drilling for gold in Monaghan

As the saying goes — when everybody is digging for gold, it’s good to be in the shovel business.

Well, Co Monaghan is getting its picks ready, as a new €4.5m gold drilling programme gets underway at Clontibret.

The exploration is being completed by Conroy Gold and Natural Resources, a development company based in Dublin, as part of a multi-million euro joint venture with Demir Export.

The objective of the venture is to further explore and develop a 65km-long gold trend referred to as the Longford-Down Massif.

A series of targets have been identified in the area, including Clontibret and Glenish in Co Monaghan, Clay Lake in Co Armagh, and Slieve Glah in Co Cavan.

Clontibret was first home to an antimony mine in the early 1800s. In the 1950s, the mine shafts were dewatered, leading to the first discovery of gold in the area.

Subsequent drilling led to poor recovery of the gold, but more modern techniques have resulted in better samples being excavated at a much lower cost.

Now, Conroy Gold is planning its first operational gold mine in the area.

The initial 3,000m drill programme consists of eight drill holes focused on two types of gold deposits: lodes and stockwork, a type of mineralisation resembling veins in rockfaces.

The project follows on from two successful drill holes completed in the area last year, which resulted in over 1m ounces of resources being excavated.

The latest drilling is projected to increase the stockwork mineralisation and extend its depth. The board at Conroy Gold also believes that the drill holes have the potential for the discovery of new lodes in the area.

“We are very pleased that this initial 3,000m drill programme has commenced, in conjunction with our joint venture partner Demir Export,” said Conroy Gold chairman Professor Richard Conroy.

“It is a further important step toward the development of a gold mine at Clontibret.”