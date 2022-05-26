Irish-based e-commerce firm eDesk to create 150 new jobs

eDesk, an Irish-based e-commerce platform has announced today that it will create 150 new jobs over the next 18 months.

When completed, the new hires will more than double the size of the e-commerce firm. The enlargement of the company will allow for greater expansion into the United States and EMEA.

The new jobs are set to be created across a variety of departments including, sales, marketing, customer success and customer support.

The additional jobs will be based out of the firm's headquarters in Dublin as well as Derry, Skibbereen, and the east coast of the US.

The board recently appointed Dermot O’Connor as Chief Executive, O'Connor previously co-founded personalization and customer data company, Boxever.

O'Connor said: “I'm delighted to bring my experience from Boxever to eDesk. eCommerce is so hot right now and eDesk as a product has seen significant growth in recent years so we are delighted today to announce the growth of our team over the coming months with these new open roles."

Speaking about the company's expansion, Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: “eDesk’s creation of 150 new jobs over the next 18 months in Dublin, Derry, Skibbereen and the US is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitment to Ireland.

"The company’s incredible growth shows how Irish eCommerce and Business to Business firms like Flipdish, Intercom, and Wayflyer continue to take on global markets and grow from here in Ireland," he added.

Ray Nolan, founder of eDesk said: “I’m so proud of our team for getting eDesk to the point where we can double our headcount, creating 150 new jobs. Dermot brings with him to eDesk over two decades of experience in founding, building, and scaling successful SaaS businesses out of Ireland. I have every faith that he, and the eDesk team will take the company to the next level of growth.”