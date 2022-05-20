Heineken staff to scrum down for inclusive rugby tournament

Staff at Heineken Ireland are leading volunteers supporting 1,000 mixed ability rugby players from 28 teams and 14 countries at the 2022 International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament (IMART), taking place in Cork from June 5 to 10.

IMART is a global sporting event celebrating inclusion and diversity. The activities in Musgrave Park, Cork, are supported by a range of sponsors including Heineken Ireland. The tournament operates under the same World Rugby laws as the 15-aside game.

Heineken staff will provide behind the scenes and pitch-side support to players and the 25,000 attendees at the week-long event. The company is also sponsor of the Spirit Trophy, to be awarded to the team with the most ‘Spirit Points’, embodying the spirit of the tournament.

Barbara-Anne Richardson, sustainability and public affairs manager at Heineken Ireland, said: “We will be mobilising volunteers throughout the event to ensure the players and their supporters receive a warm welcome to Cork and enjoy an exciting week of rugby.

“Our volunteers are excited to put their new knowledge to good use at Musgrave Park in June. We take great pride in our sponsorship of IMART 2022, as it embodies our core values of caring for people and enjoying life and builds on Heineken’s decades of commitment to rugby.”

The company’s notable rugby sponsorships include the Heineken Champions Cup, and long-term partnerships with Ulster and Connacht Rugby, and Rugby Players Ireland. The IMART 2022 aims to highlight the importance of inclusion and diversity in rugby and to show there are no barriers to the love of rugby.

As part of the programme, Heineken staff received a volunteer briefing from IMART representatives on the inclusivity mission of Mixed Ability Sports and heard from players on the empowering experience of being involved.

IMART 2022 will be the biggest International Mixed Ability Rugby tournament to date, with 24 men’s teams competing. IMART 2022 will also host the first ever Women’s Mixed Ability Rugby tournament, with Cork-based Ballincollig Trailblazers compete with three international women’s teams.

Alan Craughwell, director at Mixed Ability Sports Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to have Heineken Ireland and their staff on board to support IMART 2022. Volunteers at previous tournaments have been the heart and soul of the event.

“Ultimately, mixed ability rugby intends to promote a long-lasting shift in perceptions and behaviours around diversity; removing barriers for mixed ability individuals in sport and using the power of rugby and education to encourage inclusion at all levels of sport and beyond.”