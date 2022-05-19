Eir sees revenue surpass €300m in first quarter results

Telecommunications company Eir saw revenues rise to €303m, despite a decrease in its broadband customers.

Eir reported a 1% fall in its broadband base, down to 961,000 customers by the end of the quarter.

The company said its operating costs increased by 10% to €100m. Eir stated that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation decreased by 7%.

The company said the results were in line with expectations.

By the end of March, Eir saw an increase in its number of fibre broadband connections, rising by 3% to 831,000. There was also an increase in Eir's mobile base, which now stands at 1.234m, a 4% increase.

Eir also reported a 9% increase in their mobile postpay base. At the end of the quarter, postpay subscribers represented 74% of the total mobile base.

The company’s postpay base increased by 9%, or 73,000 subscribers year on year. Postpay subscribers now represent 74% of the total mobile base, an increase of 4 points year on year.

However, the company saw a 1% decline in its TV customers, down to 80,000.

The most recent ComReg report showed that the volume of complaints about Eir has fallen to their lowest point since reporting first started in 2015.

Oliver Loomes, Eir CEO, said: "This report shows the volume of complaints about eir has now decreased across both fixed-line and mobile services consistently over the last six quarters, with complaints from mobile customers having fallen by 91 per cent and complaints from fixed-line customers having fallen by 89 per cent since the third quarter of 2020."

The company has continued to expand its 5G network over the past quarter, with the network now available in 450 towns and cities across Ireland.

Loomes said: "5G technology remains a focus for Eir as we continue to see the benefits of this enhanced technology.

"Eir’s 5G network is now the largest 5G accessible network in Ireland, and also offers free 5G roaming in 34 countries across Europe, Asia and the Middle East with additional countries, including the USA to be added in 2022," he added.

Eir is also continuing to expand its fibre to the home programme. At the end of March, the company had completed 800,000 premises passed, an increase of 28% year on year.

Once completed, the fibre to the home programme is set to pass 84% or 1.9m of the premises of Ireland.