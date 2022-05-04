Covid lockdown winners Peloton to Zoom at risk of further shares fall

"Frothy expectations are being priced out completely in these stocks," said Peter Garnry of Saxo Bank.
Covid lockdown winners Peloton to Zoom at risk of further shares fall

Estimates for video conference provider Zoom have been cut by 20%.

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 18:29
Subrat Patnaik and Ryan Vlastelica

The brutal selloff in Covid-19 lockdown winners may not be over yet.

After losing more than $218bn (€207bn) in combined market value since their pandemic-driven boom, shares of Peloton, Zoom, and DocuSign are at risk of even more losses, if the earnings season is any guide.

First-quarter results for stay-at-home stocks kicked off two weeks ago with an alarm bell when Netflix shares plunged 35% after saying it had lost customers for the first time in a decade. And last week, shares in telemedicine company Teladoc Health had their worst day ever, tanking 40% after the company slashed its forecast amid a slowdown in sales. 

Analysts have cut estimates for stay-at-home winners, with full-year earnings forecasts slashed by nearly 40% for home fitness equipment maker Peloton.

Estimates for video conference provider Zoom have been cut by 20%, while those for electronic-signature company DocuSign have been reduced by 7.6%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After meteoric rallies in 2020 as lockdowns kept consumers at home, shares in pandemic darlings have suffered amid vaccine rollouts, return to office mandates and people going back to brick-and-mortar stores.

“Many of the names are recognised as the winners during the pandemic, but frothy expectations are being priced out completely in these stocks,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank. 

Bloomberg   

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Wisetek plans further US expansion Wisetek plans further US expansion
#COVID-19Organisation: ZoomOrganisation: PelotonOrganisation: DocuSignOrganisation: NetflixOrganisation: Teladoc Health
<p>Consultation with staff regarding the redundancies is set to begin on Thursday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov</p>

Paypal announces over 300 job losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices