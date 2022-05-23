Cork's Granite Digital continues expansion with acquisition of Dublin web firm

Acquisition, understood to be for a six-figure sum, will allow digital transformation firm to grow revenues by 25% this year to €9m
Sean Owens, founder of Willows Consulting, with Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 01:00
Alan Healy

Cork firm Granite Digital has acquired Dublin web development company Willows Consulting.

The digital transformation firm said the acquisition, understood to be for a six-figure sum, will allow it to grow revenues by 25% this year to €9m.

Granite Digital was founded in December 2008 as an online marketing agency and has grown steadily over the past decade. It has taken advantage of the fragmented market in Ireland for web services acquiring a number of smaller firms to expand its customer base and range of skills. 

Granite now counts Pepsi, CRH, Bank of Ireland, UCD, Enterprise Ireland, Shannon Airport, Pfizer, and Dalata as some of their customers. They have successfully delivered large programmes of work for organisations such as Audi AG, Bon Secours, and Dublin Bus who they advised on their digital transformation strategy to 2025.

New hires

Granite has also hired an additional 20 new employees over the past year including web developers, UX designers, project managers and performance marketing specialists, growing its team to 80 people with offices in Cork, Dublin and Galway. 

Granit increase its annual turnover last year by more than 20% to €7.3m.

This most recent acquisition will add 120 Willows customers from across Ireland, UK, US and Asia, including National Gallery of Ireland, Bord Na Mona, CityJet, Fexco and the FAI.

Conor Buckley, CEO of Granite Digital, said: “Our latest acquisition provides us with much-enhanced eCommerce skills and capabilities, as we strengthen our offerings in this area. Willows Consulting brings 20 years of eCommerce expertise and deep relationships with an impressive customer base from across Ireland, the UK and further afield."

Digital-first mindset

“Our digital-first mindset is driving our continued success. We expect 2022 to be stronger again as we look to accelerate our business expansion through organic growth and further strategic acquisitions.”

Sean Owens, founder of Willows Consulting, said: “We’re on a fantastic journey at Willows, delivering over 500 highly successful eCommerce projects for our customers over the past two decades.

"By joining forces with Granite, it gives us the scale and expertise to grow at pace and provide our customers with an even wider range of eCommerce and digital transformation services."

