Coca-Cola revenues fizz despite global costs challenges

Price increases helped drive the strong quarterly performance
Coca-Cola revenues fizz despite global costs challenges

Analysts say the company is navigating supply constraints and cost pressures better than some of its peers.

Mon, 25 Apr, 2022 - 16:36

Coca-Cola’s first-quarter sales exceeded expectations as consumers returned to much of their pre-pandemic behaviour. 

Increased demand for the company’s beverages contributed to an 18% jump in organic revenue growth. The maker of brands such as Sprite and Fanta reported revenue of $10.5bn (€9.7bn).

It was “a good start to the year,” said John Murphy, Coca-Cola’s chief financial officer, in an interview. At the same time, “the overall environment continues to be fairly challenging”, with higher costs, labour expenses and the potential for Covid surges anywhere in the world, he said.

Analysts say the company is navigating supply constraints and cost pressures better than some of its peers. Price increases helped drive the strong quarterly performance. Coca-Cola said it gained market share in non-alcoholic, ready-to-drink beverages. 

Even with the blowout quarter, Coca-Cola didn’t change its full-year organic revenue growth outlook of 7% to 8%. There was no change to its earnings forecast for the year, either. The company noted that its outlook now includes a 1% to 2% impact on revenue from its suspension of business in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. 

Callum Elliott, an analyst at Bernstein Autonomous, said the lack of a forecast boost may be chalked up to “just regular conservatism” from Coca-Cola. There could also be a case made that the forecast has “implicitly increased” since it wasn’t changed despite the exit from Russia, Mr Elliott said in a research note. 

Read More

Under the influence — how we must escape the pressure to eat unhealthily 

Bloomberg

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Wisetek plans further US expansion Wisetek plans further US expansion
DrinksBeverageProfitsOrganisation: Coca-Cola
<p>Consultation with staff regarding the redundancies is set to begin on Thursday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov</p>

Paypal announces over 300 job losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices