Centra commits to 18 new stores despite inflation surge

The head of Centra has ramped up the expansion plans for the grocery chain this year, despite shoppers feeling the financial squeeze from surging inflation.

Managing director Ian Allen said Centra, which is part of the Cork-based Musgrave Group, plans to open 18 new stores this year, in an expansion plan that will create 430 new jobs.

It is part of a €25m investment programme and comes after it had opened 11 new stores last year, and had spent €17m in revamping 64 existing stores.

Centra also reported sales increased by 2.5% to €1.98bn, which it said was helped by the performances of the stores as well as its coffee and meals products, including the Freshly Prepared and Frank and Honest coffee brands.

The plans for the new stores will help the chain perform ahead of the cost pressures facing retailers by “building on the momentum" that the chain gained over the last 18 months of the Covid-19 crisis, Mr Allen said.

The grocer was experiencing inflation pressures, including the rise in energy and commodity prices that were being driven higher by the war in Ukraine, he said.

Consumers have already shown signs of reining in their grocery spending.

However, Mr Allen acknowledged that the company was anticipating that grocers will be significantly impacted this year by rising inflation.

Economists have projected that consumer price inflation, which is currently running at 7%, will peak at 8% in the summer months. Price inflation is expected to fall back later in the year.

“There’s no doubt that the market is expected to step back in 2022,” Mr Allen said.

On inflation pressures, Mr Allen said they were likely to remain a feature for some time, adding that by increasing its own brand range would help offset some of the pressures.

Consumers have already shown signs of reining in their grocery spending. Figures from market researcher Kantar showed that total Irish take-home grocery sales across the market fell by 4.5% over the 12 weeks to late February.

The figures also showed that the number of products sold by all grocers on promotion fell by 11% from a year earlier, as retailers sought to manage mounting supply costs.

Mr Allen said that fuel sales, which Centra offers at some outlets, were slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, despite the recent hike in prices.

“Our sales, year-to-date, are as we expected, in terms of what we’re selling in stores. Fuel sales are lightly back versus 2019 levels but it’s coming back to normal every month that goes by,” Mr Allen said.

“However, there is a different dynamic going on depending on whether it’s a forecourt in Dublin city centre versus a forecourt in rural Ireland,” he said.

Centra employs 11,716 people at 483 stores across Ireland and says it supports a total of 38,000 jobs.

An economic report commissioned by Centra itself estimates the chain pays around €38m in employment taxes.