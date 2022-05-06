Carbery Group is named Cork Chamber Company of the Year

International food company the Carbery Group has been named the Company of the Year by Cork Chamber.

The dairy and nutrition giant, headquartered in West Cork, received the overall award at the Chamber's annual dinner held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night.

Along with the overall award, the Carbery Group also won the best International company category. The three other category winners were Green Rebel who won the emerging category award, the Simply Blue Group who won the SME award and Altada which was named large company of the year.

The awards returned following a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was attended by 950 business leaders, political decision makers and stakeholders with guest of honour, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD.

Allan Beechinor, CEO and Niamh Parker, Co-Founder of Altada who won the Large Company category at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork Chamber President Paula Cogan said the winning companies displayed their ability to persist, adapt, innovate and respond to ever-changing environments. "Each is a player in what we know is an outstanding business culture in our city region and have set themselves apart through their people-focus, their strategy, and their sustainable delivery," she said.

Cork Emerging Company of the Year 2022 has been awarded to Green Rebel. Collecting the award is CEO, Kieran Ivers at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

In her address last night she said the support and resilience in the face of the pandemic must now be harnessed with the same determination and resolve to tackle the next global crises. "A war on European soil, the ticking bomb that is climate crisis and, closer to home, a redefinition of what we want the Irish state to stand for, not just for our current citizens but for those who look to us as a place of refuge and an opportunity for a better future just as millions of Irishmen and women who left our shores did for centuries.”

Sam Roche Perks and Val Cummins, Director at Simply Blue Group who won Cork SME Company of the Year at the Cork Company of The Year Awards in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Headquartered in Ballineen and owned by the Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird co-ops, the Carbery Group processed 612 million litres of milk last year from 1,215 farmers. It began as a way for dairy farmers to add value to their milk but, today, Carbery products are exported to more than 50 markets around the world. The company employs 900 people in eight countries through 12 manufacturing and commercial operations across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Emma and Orla Coffey of Final Bend at the Cork Chamber of commerce dinner and awards Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

It still produces award-winning cheeses but has also expanded into flavours and nutritional ingredients.

The Cabery Group's CEO Jason Hawkins said they were honoured and humbled to win the Chamber award.

"This award is an acknowledgement of the commitment and success of Carbery’s team, both in Cork and around the world," he said, "Carbery’s origin was inspired by a vision to create a sustainable future for the farming communities of West Cork and has since led to the creation of an international food ingredients company now operating in communities all around the world. The growth of Carbery Group has been underpinned by the vision and support of our farmer shareholders, to whom this award also belongs.”