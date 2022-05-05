Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with South East Technological University, Tyndall National Institute, Contracting Plus, Pinergy Solar Electric, International Federation of Fertility Societies and Provest Private Clients.

Prof Veronica Campbell has been appointed as first President of South East Technological University (SETU). She was previously TCD’s Dean of Graduate Studies, Bursar and Director of Strategic Innovation, and from 2015-21 oversaw a €300m capital project portfolio. She is on the board of the Atlantic Institute, Oxford University, and was the inaugural chair of the Global Brain Health Institute of TCD and UCSF. She is a former President of the Royal Academy of Medicine in Ireland. She was awarded a Health Research Board post-doctoral fellowship in 1996 and took up a post with TCD in 1998. She holds a degree in Pharmacology and a PhD in Neuropharmacology.

Dr Denis Doyle has been appointed as chair of Tyndall National Institute’s board, which this year celebrates 40 years of ground-breaking research. The high-tech semiconductor expert will lead the board’s oversight of the future development and expansion of the research institute in integrated ICT hardware and systems at UCC. Dr Doyle brings 30 years’ experience in technology, manufacturing, M&A and talent development. In 2021, he founded Resonance Consulting. He spent almost three decades with Analog Devices International (ADI), notably as VP and GM of the US and Irish manufacturing operations. He is an engineering graduate of UCC, and undertook his Masters and PhD at NMRC/Tyndall.

Jennifer Doyle has been promoted to commercial director with Contracting Plus, provider of accounting services and umbrella companies to high-skilled independent contractors and freelancers. A native of Dublin, she joined the firm in 2016. She previously worked in the telecommunications industry, in a lead generation role with O2. She has completed a Masters in Performance Psychology in the University of Edinburgh. She also holds a BSc in Applied Psychology from Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology. Jennifer said: “These are exciting times ahead for Contracting PLUS and I look forward to working closely with contractors, freelancers and leading recruitment agency partners.”

Michael Norton has been appointed as head of commercial sales with Pinergy Solar Electric. Since starting his career in solar PV back in 2009, Michael’s core areas of expertise are solar PV, business development, battery storage and renewable energy. He will develop and lead the company’s commercial sales strategy in line with its growth ambitions. The company continues to grow its solar offering following Pinergy’s acquisition of Solar Electric last year. Michael will build and lead the technical commercial sales team on a national basis. Michael’s aim is to create a dynamic and purpose driven commercial sales team to support the commercial and industrial sectors in Ireland.

Dr Edgar Mocanu, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology with Rotunda Hospital, has been appointed as president of the International Federation of Fertility Societies, which promotes the superior clinical care of fertility patients. He begins a three-year tenure, having spent three years as IFFS’s vice-president. Dr Mocanu has been with the Rotunda since 2005. He holds infertility clinics in the hospital and its private clinics. He also teaches Rotunda’s students and is an honorary senior lecturer with RCSI. He qualified in 1993 from Cluj-Napoca Medical University, Romania. He is sub-specialty trained in reproductive medicine and surgery under the guidance of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in London.

John Kearney has been appointed as director of corporate business development at Provest Private Clients. He has 25 years’ experience in the pensions and employee benefits industry having previously held senior roles with Aon and Willis Towers Watson. John advises multi-national and indigenous Irish companies on all aspects of DB and DC pension plans. With the transposition of the IORP II Directive into Irish Law, John also supports trustees and sponsoring employers with compliance. John holds a BSc (Finance) degree and a HDip in Computer Science from UCC. He is a member of the Irish Institute of Pension Management and is a Qualified Financial Advisor (QFA).