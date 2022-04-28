Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with HealthBeacon, Trigon Hotels, Ardanis, Fidelity Investments, Aspira and Fuzion Communications.

Orla O'Gorman has been appointed as a non-executive director with HealthBeacon, a provider of digital therapeutics for managing injectable medications for patients in the home. A fellow of the Chartered Accountants of Ireland, she brings 25 years of experience as an adviser to businesses. She spent seven years at the Irish Stock Exchange as head of equity. She was centrally involved in the sale of the ISE to Euronext in 2018 and was then appointed as head of listing for UK and Ireland. She also founded ORAssociates and held senior roles at EurologicSystems, ABN AMRO and PwC. She is a non-exec director of Cairn Homes plc and Elite SpA.Orla.

Carmel Lonergan has been appointed as director of group operations, a new role with Trigon Hotels, which operates Cork International Hotel, The Metropole and Cork Airport Hotel. Tipperary native Carmel Lonergan has extensive hospitality experience in Ireland and internationally. With Cork International Hotel since its launch in 2007, she has held lead roles across events, sales and operations, becoming GM in 2016. She began her career as a trainee manager at the Dunraven Arms Hotel, Adare. She studied Business in Hospitality Management in GMIT before moving to Grosvenor House in London. Carmel also spent time in the United States before returning to Ireland 15 years ago.

JC Durbin has been appointed as senior frontend developer at software development services consultancy Ardanis, based in Dublin. He will be responsible for producing high quality frontend solutions while working closely with key stakeholders across an agile team. He will focus on improving process and deliverables, assist in requirements gathering and mentor other developers on the team. He brings a range of technology skills to this new role. Prior to taking up this position, JC was a technical fullstack lead at TDS for 18 months and prior to that he worked with racing analytics start-up Racegeek for four years. JC holds several industry qualifications.

Lorna Martyn has been promoted to regional chair of Fidelity Investments Ireland. Since joining the firm in 2004, Lorna has held several senior roles in both Ireland and the US, notably as head of technology for the firm in Ireland. An advocate of inclusion and diversity, she also led a multi-faceted programme that affected sustainable change for women in STEM, winner of the inaugural Women in Technology Award from Technology Ireland. She has also served as a gender diversity ambassador with Women Mean Business during the pandemic. She is also a board member of the Irish American Partnership which supports education and community programs across the island of Ireland.

Thomas McGrath has been promoted to chief operations officer (COO) Aspira in Cork, the Irish-owned consulting and technology business. With over 25 years’ experience, Thomas was previously head of business consultancy at Aspira. He previously held lead roles in financial services and national utilities multinational organisations. He succeeds Aspira co-founder Colum Horgan, who will be taking up a strategic board role. This follows the recent appointments of Peter Ryan as CEO and Gillian Whelan as chief commercial officer. In 2021, Aspira opened new headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork, launched new offices in Lisbon, and created 40 new roles within the business.

Mary O’Mahony has been appointed as senior account executive with PR agency Fuzion Communications. She previously worked with National Beauty Distribution, managing PR for beauty and hair care brands, including Irish brands Bare by Vogue Williams and Luna by Lisa Jordan, as well as global brands such as Kevin.Murphy and Aveda. She has also worked on campaigns for Glenisk, Hotel Westport and others. Combining a mix of both traditional and digital media, Mary has delivered national and regional campaigns. She brings experience in PR and communications support, stakeholder engagement, press relations, influencer management and project activations working with consumer and lifestyle clients.