Boeing shares plunge as investors 'keep getting more bad news'

Boeing shares plunged the most in almost two years after it burned more cash than expected, underscoring the strain on the planemaker as it contends with rising inflation and halted 787 Dreamliner deliveries.

The aviation titan recorded negative $3.57bn (€3.34bn) free cash flow in the first quarter and racked up $1bn in new accounting charges for its defense division. Boeing is also pausing production of its 777x jetliner through 2023 and postponing the initial delivery of the hulking twin-engine aircraft to 2025.