BMW to meet targets 'despite war and shortages' 

BMW's production chief said the carmaker will meet its output targets for 2022 even as congestion at Chinese ports, closures in Ukraine, and other supply-chain problems continue to weigh on sales.

Speaking in an interview, Milan Nedeljkovic said the world’s biggest luxury carmaker is switching to alternative Chinese ports and modes of transportation to deal with the disruptions caused by stringent coronavirus restrictions. He said BMW still expects to maintain output at roughly the same level as last year.