Axa Insurance to acquire Laya Healthcare for €650m

AXA Insurance has announced it has acquired Laya Healthcare, the second-largest healthcare insurer in Ireland.

It is paying €650 million for Laya Healthcare which has 690,000 members.

AXA said the move further enhances its market position and strengthens its presence in Ireland.

Chief Executive Officer of AXA Europe and Health, Patrick Cohen, said: "This acquisition provides a unique opportunity to strengthen our presence in one of our key European markets through the acquisition of a leading player offering a perfect cultural fit with AXA.

"Through its relentless focus on innovation and customer experience, laya will bring invaluable assets to our broader Health franchise, notably in terms of digitalization of the healthcare journey and provision of health-related services”.

A market leader in motor insurance, AXA currently operates 34 branches across the island of Ireland and employs over 1,450 people.

CEO of AXA, Marguerite Brosnan said Laya Healthcare is an exceptionally strong business and a welcome addition to the AXA family.

"It is an exceptionally strong business recognised for its customer first approach of ‘looking after you always’, which very much reflects our own ethos of helping our customers ‘protect what matters’," said Ms Brosnan.

"I look forward to the opportunities that this transaction will provide us to deliver new and exciting solutions that meet more customer needs, in more moments, each and every day."

The sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.