Ulster Bank will start freezing current and deposit accounts on November 11 as it enters the final stages of its plan to exit the retail banking market in the Republic.

The customers who received their six months' notice in April will be the first group of customers to see their current and deposit accounts frozen on this date and close 30 days later.

“Our focus remains to support customers to move to another financial institution. We are starting our freezing and closure process very carefully, with customers who we believe have low reliance on these accounts or may have accounts elsewhere,” said Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard.

Ulster Bank will also pause account freezing from December 9, restarting on or after January 6, to ensure that no new accounts are frozen over the Christmas period.

“In this time period, personal closures will proceed with those who were already frozen prior to 9 December, and did not engage with us to request an extension,” said the bank.

Ulster Bank is encouraging customers who have not yet taken action to begin the process to choose a new provider, move their transactions and close their current and deposit accounts within their notice period.

Over 70% of Ulster Bank personal current account customers who received their first formal notification in April and May, have either closed, materially wound down the level of activity in their current account or left it inactive, according to the bank.

Ulster Bank said it is not freezing higher reliance accounts at this time. These customers include those with personal or commercial current accounts with six or more transactions in the last 30 days.

Customers with personal current or deposit accounts who have received a social protection payment in the last 30 days will also be protected in the short term from account freezing. In addition to customers with personal current or deposit accounts in receipt of an inbound payment of €125 or more, in the last 30 days, as this may be their wages.

Commercial current accounts with a reliance on an overdraft and an account turnover of more than €1,000 in the last 30 days will not be included in this round of account freezing either.

Ulster Bank has also confirmed the closure dates for the 25 branches, which will close in January. These will reopen shortly thereafter as a Permanent TSB branch.