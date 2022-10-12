Dealz-Poundland retail owner opens 350 new stores across Europe      

Pepco which owns the Dealz-Poundland discount stores across Ireland, said it will open 350 new stores across Europe in the current financial year, as it seeks to prosper during the cost-of-living crisis.

Pepco has 3,975 stores across Europe, with many of the outlets in Poland where it trades under the Pepco name, and where its shares trade on the Warsaw stock exchange. The group has a long-term ambition to reach 20,000 stores.

In a trading update, chief executive Trevor Masters, the former chief operating officer at the company, highlighted its plans in Spain where it currently trades under two platforms, and its plans to open a second store in Germany.

"Discounters can be resilient" during tough economic times, Mr Masters told an analyst briefing on its third-quarter trading update. "We are accelerating our strategy in order to capitalise on the opportunities available to us in these volatile market conditions," he said.

The company is refitting its Pepco and Poundland stores. Pepco operates in Ireland under the Dealz name in the Republic and under Poundland in the North. It has long held ambitions to open more Irish stores but has yet to issue any specific update for some time.

Pepco said sales in the third quarter had increased, with sales growth in Pepco beating that of Poundland.

Both clothing and food remain resilient categories in the Polish and wider Central and Eastern Europe retail sector, the company said, adding the outlook in Britain remained "challenging" amid pressures on consumers' disposable incomes.

For the financial year to the end of September, Pepco forecast underlying core earnings on a constant currency basis of between €735m to €750m, which were in line with expectations. Pepco shares rose 4% in Warsaw but have fallen sharply in the past year.

