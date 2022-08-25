Woodie's owner Grafton said inflation pressures are causing 'uncertainty' for end year results

Building merchants group Grafton, best known for its retail stores Woodies and Chadwicks, said that trading needs to be at its usual level in the Autumn season if the firm is to reach full year profit in line with predictions.

Grafton said its outlook is “more uncertain” as the cost of living crisis has the potential to impact consumers’ disposable income.

Significant building materials price inflation has also impacted construction costs and affordability, said the company.

“While inflation remains a continuing feature in our markets, we saw improved supply chain consistency as trading patterns normalised and building materials shortages eased,” said Grafton CEO Gavin Slark.

“Given the strength of our brands and their market positions together with an exceptionally strong financial position, our focus remains on delivering a strong financial outcome for the year despite the uncertainties in our markets,” he added.

In its interim statement, the firm's revenue increased 12% to €1.4bn. It also posted operating profits of €165m, down from €180m in the same period for 2021.

Building materials prices rose sharply due to inflation this year and included the carryover effects of price increases introduced in 2022. This softened volumes in more competitive markets, said Grafton.

This decline in volume was offset by Grafton hiking prices by double digits.

Grafton said results in the Woodie’s market leading DIY, Home and Garden business in Ireland were lower as anticipated, compared to the “exceptional” Covid related gains made in the first half of last year when the business continued to trade as an essential retailer while lockdowns were in place.

Grafton’s interim dividend will be paid in October to shareholders and it will be 8.8% higher than last year.

The firm is currently searching for a new CEO as Mr Slark is set to leave the company in December.