Wetherspoon expects annual loss of €35.6m

Pubs and restaurants are now struggling against rising labour and fuel costs and a fall in customer spending
The chain said recovery in pub sales for many companies had been "slower and more labourious" than expected.

Wed, 13 Jul, 2022 - 09:19
SINCHITA MITRA

J D Wetherspoon warned of losses this year on the back of higher costs of labour and marketing and said quarterly sales were slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels as customers drank less beer at its pubs.

Pubs and restaurants, which had to battle pandemic restrictions for about two years, are now struggling against rising labour and fuel costs and a fall in customer spending as Britain deals with inflation at a 40-year high.

J D Wetherspoon, owner and operator of over 800 pubs in the UK and Ireland, said sales of draught ales, lagers and ciders, once its largest contributors, were 8% below 2019 levels.

The chain said recovery in pub sales for many companies had been "slower and more laborious" than expected.

Pub operators Marstons and Mitchells & Butlers also warned in May that expenses stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war and the cost-of-living crisis would crimp their profits.  

"The 'fear factor', used by governments to encourage compliance with lockdowns and restrictions, has also had lingering after-effects, with many people remaining cautious about leaving their homes," said Wetherspoon Chairman Tim Martin.

Sales in major city centres apart from London had been stronger than in suburban locations and smaller towns, the company added.

The pub group, often referred to as "Spoons" by its younger customers, said its like-for-like sales for 11 weeks of its fourth quarter had been 0.4% lower than in the same period of 2019.

The group, which said in May it would break even this year, now expects to report an annual loss of £30m (€35.6m).

Shares of J D Wetherspoon were down 7% on Wednesday, at their lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • Reuters

