Go-Ahead predicts upbeat 2022 as passenger numbers recover

The firm said it expects its regional bus operations to deliver operating profit before exceptional items above that of the prior two years
Mon, 11 Jul, 2022 - 08:43
Muhammed Husain

Britain's Go-Ahead Group on Monday forecast a solid full year as the transport operator expects a busy summer with more passengers travelling on its buses and trains, mainly in the tourist areas.

Without providing figures for its outlook for the year ending July 2, the firm said it expects its regional bus operations to deliver operating profit before exceptional items above that of the prior two years.

Bus and rail operators who had taken a big hit after the pandemic brought non-essential travel to a halt are gradually recovering as restrictions ease and people return outdoors.

"Passenger numbers on public transport have continued to recover from the pandemic and in certain parts of the UK, such as Manchester, our buses are as busy as they were before COVID-19," said Christian Schreyer, chief executive officer of Go-Ahead.

British public transport operators have also attracted takeover interest in recent months as buyers looking to cash in on the companies' low valuations are also enticed by the support packages from the government that have steadied the sector.

Go-Ahead had agreed last month to be bought by a consortium of Australia's Kinetic Holding Co and Spain-based transport infrastructure management firm Globalvia Inversiones for about £647.7m (€765.7m).

The company also said it expects its rail businesses to yield profit in line with its expectations.

The UK-based bus firm provides a number of services in Leinster.

  • Reuters

