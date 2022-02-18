Concert promoter MCD loses €20m revenue in ticket refunds

Concert promoters MCD have lost out on estimated revenues of €20m through the refund of 300,000 concert tickets to music fans.

MCD chief executive Denis Desmond revealed the extent of the company's revenue losses yesterday but declared “it is great to be back open” after the Covid closures.

“We have had 22 months without shows, it is a long time," he said.

Mr Desmond said the 300,000 refunded tickets were for gigs cancelled because of Covid-19 that could not be rescheduled and described the estimated €20m in lost revenues as "a big number”.

With Covid fading in the background in recent weeks, Mr Desmond said he was confident that MCD would return to the top 10 promoters in the world in terms of tickets sold this year.

We will sell between 1.6 million and 1.7 million tickets this year.

Mr Desmond, the co-owner of MCD with Caroline Downey, said this year's Electric Picnic festival at Stradbally in Co Laois will be one of the most anticipated of all time, after cancellations in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19.

Organisers of the festival last week applied for a licence to hold the first festival since the pandemic struck.

It is planned to be held over four days — from Thursday, September 1, to Sunday, September 4 — organisers and the local authority have confirmed.

The event is set to be bigger than ever before with a maximum daily crowd capacity of 70,000 revellers.

New accounts filed by the EP Republic Ltd, which stages Electric Picnic, show that its revenues increased by 13% from €14.98m to €16.9m in 2019.

However, higher costs resulted in pre-tax profits declining by 28% from €2.48m to €1.78m.

Mr Desmond said: “We can’t wait to bring EP back.”

We are ready to go, we hope to announce the line-up mid to late March.

Looking to the year ahead, Mr Desmond added: “A lot of the shows that were due to happen in 2020 and 2021 will take place this year so it is going to be a busy year as we are fitting three years of shows into one year.”

Mr Desmond said that it is not stressful putting on that amount of gigs “because it is what we do. Everyone is very, very happy to be back at work”.

Westlife will also play before 170,000 fans over the summer, with Mr Desmond adding: “Harry Styles, Eagles, tickets sales flew out the door, and Liam Gallagher is having very strong sales. It is all good.”

Accumulated profits at EP Republic at the end of December 2019 totalled €5.5m while the company’s cash funds reduced from €8m to €7.3m.