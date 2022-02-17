Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Sims IVF Group, Onate, The Connacht Distillery, Teagasc, MotionMetrics and Investwise Financial Planning.

Dr Moses Batwala has been appointed as group medical director with Sims IVF Group fertility clinic. His prior roles include clinical director in Sims IVF’s Cork clinic, medical director of private clinic IVF London, consultant gynaecologist and fertility specialist at Evewell Clinic and lead consultant at ABC IVF clinic, both in London, and as fertility consultant at Create Fertility at St Paul’s in London. He holds degrees in Medicine, Surgery and Biochemistry from University of Leeds, and an MSc Res in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Oxford; he is a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Michael Gavin has been appointed as lending manager with Onate, the short-term property lender which entered the market in 2021. A Clare native, is a member of the Institute of Bankers, and an Accredited Product Advisor. He brings seven years of financial services experience, he has a strong track record with managing residential and commercial portfolios. Most recently Michael was in a commercial lending role with First Citizen Finance, a large alternative lender. He has also previously held roles with Link Asset Services and Pepper Financial Services. He holds a degree in Business and Marketing from UL.

Ryan Friesen has been appointed as head distiller with The Connacht Distillery, Ballina, Co May, producer of Conncullin Irish Gin, Straw Boys Irish Vodka and Connacht Single Malt Batch 1 Irish Whiskey. He will work closely with master distiller Robert Cassell. A native of Indiana, he has moved to Mayo from California where he was the founding distiller of Blinking Owl distillery, the first in California since Prohibition, where he created two bourbons and a rye whiskey. Ryan was also VP of the California Artisanal Distillers Guild, which advocates and creates legislation for craft distillers in the state.

Donald Scully has been appointed to the Teagasc Authority for a five-year term. He is a member of the ICMSA executive committee and a dairy farmer in Co Laois. The home farm has been in the Scully family across three generations; Donald took over developing the farm when his father retired in 1994. He has a herd of spring calving high EBI pedigree Friesian Holsteins, which he runs on the home farm and on rented land. Donald attended Rockwell Agricultural College, Cashel, Co Tipperary. Tommy Cooke has stepped down from the Teagasc Authority having completed two five-year terms.

Mike Price has been appointed as commercial director with Irish-based fleet management provider MotionMetrics, based in Euro Business Park Little Island, Co Cork. He brings 30 years of transport and technology experience, having founded successful fleet software firm Tranzaura in 2010. He was also founder and chairman of Wiistream. A former Council member of the CILT (Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Ireland), he joins experienced directors Hal Fitzgerald and Sean Kirwan on the MotionMetrics management team. MotionMetrics manages critical information for fleet managers, from fleet telematics, vehicle CCTV and vehicle checks through to route planning.

Enda McGuinness has been appointed as a director and shareholder of Investwise Financial Planning. A certified financial planner and qualified financial advisor, Enda has been working with the firm for three years, advising a range of clients on financial planning and managing investment portfolios. He joined from Deloitte where he advised private equity and institutional clients on asset management. He has also worked with AXA Financial and with State Street. He holds an MSc in Finance from UCD, and CFPP and QFA qualifications. He was formerly a board member of the Society of Financial Planners Ireland.