'Angry Birds' maker taps growth from all three top selling games           

Rovio reported underlying operating profit of €13.1m for the October-December quarter, up around 75% from a year earlier
'Angry Birds' maker taps growth from all three top selling games           

A scene from 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' which was released in 2019.

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 12:35
Anne Kauranen;

Finnish game maker Rovio, best known for its 'Angry Birds' fanchise, has reported a rise in its fourth-quarter operating profit, boosted by growth from its top three games.

"All our top three games Angry Birds 2, Angry Birds Dream Blast and Angry Birds Friends grew year-on-year," the Helsinki-based mobile game maker said.

Rovio said it expects strong top line growth for the year but its adjusted operating profit to decrease year-on-year due to investments in new games development and marketing.

Rovio is seeking growth from diversifying its portfolio, having acquired Turkish Ruby Games in August and by partnering up to create new mobile games for Moomins, cartoon characters originally popular from a series of books and a comic strip.

"We continue our M&A efforts, aiming to build new growth avenues within casual games, grow our audience network, and establish value through synergies across our game portfolio and studios," Rovio chief executive Alex Pelletier-Normand said in a statement.

Rovio reported underlying operating profit of €13.1m for the October-December quarter, up around 75% from a year earlier.

Rovio's board proposed a dividend of  12 cent a share.

  • Reuters

Read More

French power giant EDF to hire 3,000 staff this year to build new nuclear power stations

More in this section

Record whiskey sales for Irish Distillers Record whiskey sales for Irish Distillers
Coca-Cola BodyArmor From Coke to Hellmann's, consumer goods giants warn inflation may dent profits
Jameson owner sees no supply issue as sales drive Pernod Ricard growth Jameson owner sees no supply issue as sales drive Pernod Ricard growth
<p>New roles: (top row) Tara O’Connor, David Shakeshaft, Stephanie Manahan; (bottom row) Laura Lynch, Fiona Sweeney, Tommy Butler. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices