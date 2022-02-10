Record whiskey sales for Irish Distillers

Irish Distillers sold record volumes of whiskey in the six months to the end of 2021.
Announcing results today, the company said they sold 5.8 million cases of their flagship Jameson whiskey which was a 22% increase on the previous period. Sales grew by 8% in the US, by 16% in the UK and 41% in South Africa.
The company's single pot still portfolio, led by Redbreast also saw record volume growth of 19%. The Spot range recorded volume growth of 7%, its highest ever half-year volume growth.
“In the first half of the financial year, we saw the world begin to cautiously return to pre-pandemic activities with the return of international travel, social engagements and in-person events in some markets," Irish Distillers Chairman and CEO Conor McQuaid, Chairman said.
"This improving situation supported the growth of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys led by Jameson, which sold 5.8 million cases in the first six months of our financial year.
“Jameson is in growth in all key regions around the world, demonstrating the ever-increasing affinity for the brand on a global level. New generations of consumers and changing lifestyles are boosting this growth and we will continue to ignite, or in many cases re-ignite, a passion for Irish whiskey in markets around the world."