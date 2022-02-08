Eir-owner Iliad confirms bid for Vodafone in Italy  

Iliad — the French carrier backed by telecommunications billionaire Xavier Niel — has confirmed it has made a bid for Vodafone's Italian unit. Iliad also owns Eir in Ireland.
“Iliad has made an offer to Vodafone for the acquisition of 100% of Vodafone Italia,” Iliad’s chief executive Thomas Reynaud told Bloomberg.
While Iliad isn’t providing details on the offer at this stage, the French company submitted a bid to Vodafone’s board last week in an effort to consolidate the Italian market, which it entered in 2018. A Vodafone spokesman declined to comment on the offer.
Vodafone is looking for merger opportunities in the UK, Spain, Italy, and Portugal, chief executive Nick Read said last week. Activist investor Cevian Capital has taken a stake in Vodafone and is agitating for change, including selling some operations or pursuing stock buybacks.
Iliad’s heads of legal and regulatory affairs plan to meet as early as this week with Italy’s competition authority and its communication watchdog to explain some details of the bid and sound them out over any possible objections, according to sources.
Iliad’s mobile-services market share in Italy was just below 8% as of September, while Vodafone’s share was almost four times as large.