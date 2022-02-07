Takeover talk fuels surge in Peloton share price

Reports have linked Amazon and Nike with separate potential moves for Peloton
As of the end of last week Peloton was valued at just over $8bn (€6.9bn), based on Friday’s official market close of $24.60 a share. 

Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 16:26
Jennifer Ryan and Thyagaraju Adinarayan

Shares in interactive home exercise company Peloton Interactive soared as much as 31% after reports it’s exploring takeover options, a move that could test investors who are holding short positions.

The New York-based fitness and lifestyle company is working with an adviser after an earlier plunge in Peloton’s shares made it a takeover target, according to sources.

The stock rose to as high as $32.22 as trading got underway in New York. A 12% short position on its free float could mean short sellers would scramble to cover their positions, fuelling shares even higher.

Peloton’s stock had fallen more than 80% from the high a year ago as the gradual easing of pandemic restrictions fuelled concern that growth would slow. Peloton’s valuation, deemed to be too expensive until early 2021, has come down sharply in the recent rout.

That’s below its September 2019 initial public offering price of $29 a share.

Reports have linked Amazon and Nike with separate potential moves for Peloton.

Analyst views on the likelihood of a deal are mixed. 

Netflix, Peloton and Zoom bring pandemic-stock era to a shuddering halt

-Bloomberg

