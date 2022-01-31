Ryanair shares fall as airline flags further Covid disruption fears

Ryanair has warned of further Covid disruptions to air travel, temporarily sending its share price plummeting.

However, the airline remains hopeful of a strong recovery if no further Covid setbacks occur, thus allowing for the first unrestricted summer of air travel since the start of the coronavirus crisis more than two years ago.

Ryanair shares fell by as much as 4%, before paring back some losses, after it reported a net loss of €96m for the last three months of 2021, which marks the third quarter of its financial year.

Despite a strong start to the quarter, the spread of the Omicron variant from November onwards heavily impacted passenger numbers.

The airline said the near-term outlook was “hugely uncertain” but it has seen improved passenger booking levels in recent weeks and is confident of a “very strong summer recovery” if there is no further Covid disruption before Easter.

It said its full-year passenger forecast remains unchanged at just under 100m, but its guidance for annual net losses remains within “a wider than normal range” of €250m to €450m.

“This outturn is hugely sensitive to any further positive or negative Covid news flow,” Ryanair said.

“So, we would caution all shareholders to expect further Covid disruptions before we here in Europe and the rest of the world can finally declare that the Covid crisis is behind us,” it said.

Cutting air fares

Ryanair said it was currently significantly cutting air fares to bring about a recovery in passenger numbers in the final quarter of its current financial year.

Two of the airline's chief rivals – EasyJet and Wizz – have both said in recent days they expect strong demand for summer holidays, but Wizz said excess capacity could weigh on pricing.

A higher level of fuel hedging than many rivals will give Ryanair the option of being "aggressive on pricing" to fill planes if necessary, group chief executive Michael O'Leary said.

Ryanair expects to fly 14% more capacity this summer than in the same season of 2019, the airline said, and will carry a record 165m passengers in the year to March 2023

Meanwhile, the company is currently in talks with staff about restoring Covid pay cuts, a process that may be accelerated if staff agree to a longer-term pay deal, Mr O'Leary said.

• additional reporting Reuters