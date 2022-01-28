Jysk to open Little Island store on February 3

Jysk will open their second Cork location, and 14th national store, at EastGate Retail Park in Little Island, on Thursday, February 3.
The Danish retailer, which specialises in homewares, is expected to create around 15 new jobs when the new store opens.
A spokesperson for the company previously said 10-12 of these positions will be full-time, with the additional being part-time roles.
They already operate a store in Youghal, and the new Little Island store will be the 14th Irish location following along with stores in Limerick, Waterford and Tralee, Co Kerry.
The new Cork store will carry lines for the home, bedrooms and gardens with doors to open at 10am on Thursday morning.
Jysk will follow the opening of their Little Island store with an additional outlet expected as part of the revamp of the West City Retail Park. in Ballincollig.