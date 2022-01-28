H&M chief sets target to double retailer’s sales by 2030

The CEO faces difficult competition as cut-rate discount upstart SheIn gains online clients worldwide and Zara owner Inditex keeps expanding.
Sales in China fell 41% in local currencies in the quarter as H&M continues to suffer from a consumer boycott. Picture: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 09:04
Rafaela Lindeberg

H&M chief executive Helena Helmersson set an ambitious goal of doubling the fast-fashion retailer’s sales by 2030 after she reduced discounts and helped lower the company’s longstanding inventory buildup.

Ms Helmersson, who started leading H&M at the start of the pandemic, is also targeting an operating margin of more than 10% within three years.

She was brought in to replace the grandson of H&M’s founder in January 2020 and started off by reducing the Swedish company’s store count. The shares rose as much by over 7% on Friday.

Ms Helmersson is trying to put her first two years on the job behind her as H&M makes progress in clearing out unsold garments.

Still, the CEO faces difficult competition as cut-rate discount upstart SheIn gains online clients worldwide and Zara owner Inditex keeps expanding.

H&M also aims to cut its carbon emissions in half by the end of the decade.

To reach the goals, H&M is boosting investment to about €882m this year.

The company is relying less on markdowns, which H&M expects will boost profitability by 1 percentage point in the first quarter. H&M plans net closures of 120 stores this year.

Pretax profit rose 64% in the three months through November, beating analysts’ estimates. Sales in the first two months of the fiscal first quarter are up 20%.

The company is rewarding investors with a dividend increase and a share buyback programme.

H&M’s operating margin was 7.7% last year. Inditex’s was 17% in the first nine months of its fiscal year.

Sales in China fell 41% in local currencies in the quarter as H&M continues to suffer from a consumer boycott.

H&M was at the centre of a Chinese social-media campaign last year, following comments expressing concern about forced labour in Xinjiang.

