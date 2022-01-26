Bounce for Ryanair and Aer Lingus-owner shares shows airline recovery back on course

A shares bounce for Ryanair and the Aer Lingus-owner IAG from the lifting of the Omicron clouds has been slowed by the Ukraine crisis but investors are still betting on a recovery for both airlines this year.

It comes as Ryanair-rival Wizz Air warned its fourth-quarter loss would likely top the almost €214m it posted for its third-quarter. The Budapest-based carrier said the emergence of the Omicron variant had hit sales in the latter part of the quarter, and it expected to be impacted by ongoing travel uncertainty in January, February and part of March. European airlines have been on a rollercoaster ride over the last year.