Glanbia Co-op nears €307m deal for Avonmore and Kilmeaden brands

Glanbia Co-op has sold down some of its shares in Glanbia Plc and raised €250m in bond debt, as it seeks to take full control over some of Ireland's best known consumer brands, including  Kilmeaden cheese.

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 17:39
Eamon Quinn

Glanbia Co-op has sold down some of its shares in Glanbia Plc and raised €250m in bond debt, as it moves in on paying €307m to take full control over some of Ireland's best known consumer brands, including Avonmore milk, Premier milk, and Kilmeaden cheese.

It comes after the farmer-owned Co-op voted before Christmas to approve the buy-out of the operations under the Glanbia Ireland division from Glanbia Plc. 

Glanbia Ireland generates €2bn in revenues, is Ireland's largest milk processor, employs around 2,000 people at 11 plants, and operates farming retail outlets. 

The Co-op vote heralded a huge resetting of the Irish dairy industry, as Glanbia Plc looks to lessen its links with the Co-op dairy operations. 

As part of Thursday's development, the Co-op's has reduced its stake in Glanbia Plc to 30.5% from over 32%.  

Ahead of last month's vote, some Co-op shareholders had written to the Plc and to the Glanbia Co-op to question the deal. 

However, John Murphy, Glanbia Co-op chairman, yesterday said members had "overwhelmingly" approved the deal and that the Co-op anticipates the Glanbia Ireland deal will be completed "in the coming months, subject to the approval of Glanbia Plc’s independent shareholders at their egm”.

