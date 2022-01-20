Glanbia Co-op nears €307m deal for Avonmore and Kilmeaden brands

Glanbia Co-op has sold down some of its shares in Glanbia Plc and raised €250m in bond debt, as it moves in on paying €307m to take full control over some of Ireland's best known consumer brands, including Avonmore milk, Premier milk, and Kilmeaden cheese.

It comes after the farmer-owned Co-op voted before Christmas to approve the buy-out of the operations under the Glanbia Ireland division from Glanbia Plc.