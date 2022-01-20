Glanbia Co-op nears €307m deal for Avonmore and Kilmeaden brands

Glanbia Co-op has sold down some of its shares in Glanbia Plc and raised €250m in bond debt, as it moves in on paying €307m to take full control over some of Ireland's best known consumer brands, including Avonmore milk, Premier milk, and Kilmeaden cheese.
It comes after the farmer-owned Co-op voted before Christmas to approve the buy-out of the operations under the Glanbia Ireland division from Glanbia Plc.
Glanbia Ireland generates €2bn in revenues, is Ireland's largest milk processor, employs around 2,000 people at 11 plants, and operates farming retail outlets.
The Co-op vote heralded a huge resetting of the Irish dairy industry, as Glanbia Plc looks to lessen its links with the Co-op dairy operations.
As part of Thursday's development, the Co-op's has reduced its stake in Glanbia Plc to 30.5% from over 32%.
Ahead of last month's vote, some Co-op shareholders had written to the Plc and to the Glanbia Co-op to question the deal.
However, John Murphy, Glanbia Co-op chairman, yesterday said members had "overwhelmingly" approved the deal and that the Co-op anticipates the Glanbia Ireland deal will be completed "in the coming months, subject to the approval of Glanbia Plc’s independent shareholders at their egm”.