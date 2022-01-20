Primark/Penneys reports sales and footfall recovery

Primark has about 400 stores in Europe and the US
Primark/Penneys said it was now seeing a recovery in UK and Ireland footfall. File Picture :Gareth Chaney/Collins

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 08:54

Discount fashion retailer Primark – which trades here as Penneys – has said sales over the 16 weeks to January 8 were up 36% versus last year on a constant currency basis despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting customer numbers in December.

Primark/Penneys said it was now seeing a recovery in UK and Ireland footfall.

The retailer’s owner Associated British Foods said Primark’s sales in the 16-week period on a like-for-like basis improved compared to the final quarter of its 2020-2021 financial year, while its operating profit margin was ahead of its expectations.

Primark has about 400 stores in Europe and the US – including 36 Penneys stores in the Republic - but does not trade online.

It said all its stores remained open throughout the period, except for short periods in Austria and the Netherlands. Last Christmas its store estate was largely closed due to Covid lockdowns.

AB Foods also owns major sugar, grocery, ingredients and agricultural businesses.

Revenue in these businesses were, on aggregate, 6% ahead of last year on a constant currency basis.

- Reuters and Irish Examiner

