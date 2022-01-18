Kerry Airport is optimistic but concern remains over key Dublin route

Better than expected passenger numbers at Kerry Airport in 2021 is feeding optimism for the year ahead but concern remains over the key daily flight to Dublin.

At the end of 2020 after the first year of the pandemic, and with Ireland having one of the severest and longest travel lockdowns in the world, the regional airport's numbers dropped almost 80% to just under 83,000.

Last year, the early part of 2021 looked no less promising, with predictions of similar low numbers.

However, Chief Executive Officer of Kerry Airport plc, John Mulhern, has revealed that passenger figures for 2021 year have hit 115,000, “well up” on 2020.

Mr Mulhern says 2022 could see an increase on that again — still a long way off the almost 370,000 passengers flying to and from Kerry in 2019.

Predictions

The predictions in the travel industry are that it would be four years before a return to pre-pandemic days for air travel. This seems to be the case, Mulhern said, predicting higher numbers for the third year of the pandemic.

“Things are looking very good from our end, so far,” he said.

The Kerry Airport summer schedule starting from the end of March to Spain, Portugal, Germany, Manchester, and Frankfurt Hahn along with London Stansted and Luton are available to book.

At the moment and for the coming weeks Kerry Airport’s flights are reduced drastically to just London-Luton internationally. The Kerry-Dublin run, also operated by Ryanair, is down to just one flight a day until the end of January.

Again, this is related to the wider collapse in travel with Omicron and Government restrictions, it is felt.

Eagerly-awaited

The return to the twice-daily Kerry to Dublin flight is eagerly awaited and is being carefully watched. Ryanair took over what had been operated as a subsidised Public Service Obligation (PSO) at the end of July, after the collapse of Stobart which had operated 80-seat craft.

The route is no longer subsidised and there are fears in Kerry that the 189 seaters by Ryanair are just too big for the route and will prove commercially unviable. There is also concern about flight frequency and times.

However any return to PSO route would not occur unless Ryanair as a commercial operator, with no subsidy, pulls out, the Department of Transport has said. There would also have to be approval, not just from the Minister for Transport, but at EU level, it said.

“As a PSO is now no longer imposed on the Kerry-Dublin route, the operation of this route is a commercial matter for the airline providing the service.

In the event that commercial operations on this route cease, the Minister would give consideration to re-establishing a PSO on this route. This would have to be considered in the context of Regulation (EC) No 1008/2008 which provides for the common rules for the operation of PSO air services in the European Union,” a spokesperson for the Department of Transport said in a statement.