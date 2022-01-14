Supply chain disruption-fuelled freight cost surge boosts Maersk profits and sales

Danish shipping giant saw freight rates improve 80% compared with a year before
Maersk put the results down to the global disruption in supply chains.

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 16:56
Reuters and Blooomberg

Shipping group Maersk has posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping.

The Danish shipping giant saw freight rates improve 80% compared with a year before.

That more than offset a fall in ocean-going container volumes, which fell by 4% in the last three months of the year.

Maersk put the results down to the global disruption in supply chains.

Moving freight around is now a more expensive business because of it.

Underlying earnings came to $8bn (€7bn).

It was above the company's own guidance in November and outperformed analyst projections. Revenue hit $18.5bn — again beating market expectations.

Maersk is due to publish its full financial results next month.

Data published last week showed the Danish carrier has been overtaken by MSC in terms of capacity.

Maersk, which first entered containerized trade in 1975, has held the top spot for decades. 

The carrier has been a pioneer in the industry, often breaking records by building the biggest ships.

After struggling to make money for much of the past decade, the container shipping industry just had its most profitable year ever as pandemic-driven demand for consumer goods strains capacity on vessels. 

#transport#Consumer Affairs
