Cork's BPE acquired by US firm in multi-million euro deal

Irish firm BioPharma Engineering (BPE) has been acquired by US workspace design and construction giant Unispace, in a multi-million euro deal.

Based in Mahon in Cork, BPE designs and delivers lab, research, and manufacturing facilities for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies around the world.

In the last two years, the company has delivered projects in Ireland, Europe and China with a value of €250m.

It said that last year it completed more than €150m in projects, many of which were for Covid-19 medication manufacturing sites.

The financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed but BPE had a turnover of €10m last year, up from €5m in 2020.

The deal ensures that BPE has "the resources, infrastructure and investment to expand globally and rapidly, while continuing to lead with the talent and expertise that we have built in Ireland”, the company’s co-founder and managing director John O'Reilly said.

Mr O’Reilly, who set up the company with Richard Holohan in 2006, is the largest beneficiary of the deal as he owns the majority of the business with 63% of the shares.

BPE’s two other main shareholders, director William Garrett and BPE’s project engineer Roy Fahy, also profited from the acquisition.

Across its offices in Cork and Dublin, BPE employs approximately 100 people and all Irish management of the company will remain in place under the ownership of Unispace.