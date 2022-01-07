Samsung profit surge boosts recovery hopes

Samsung’s quarterly profit climbed more than 50% after chip prices stabilised and sales of smartphones surged, reinforcing hopes the memory industry will emerge from its downturn this year.

South Korea’s biggest company posted operating income of 13.8 tn won (€10.2bn) for the three months ended December, missing estimates after it distributed special bonuses to employees. But revenue jumped a better-than-expected 23% to 76 tn won (€56bn).

Samsung and rivals SK Hynix and Micron Technology are weathering a cyclical downturn, helped by demand from servers as well as a widening array of products from cars to home devices.

Micron, last month, predicted record revenue for fiscal 2022 thanks to resilient demand from data centres, networking and motor industry customers.

Investors are also monitoring Samsung’s operation in the central Chinese city of Xi’an, which has been locked down while the government fights a local coronavirus outbreak.

While it’s unclear how long that situation will persist in the city — also a big Micron production centre — analysts say short-term disruptions might dampen supply and lift chip prices.

Samsung will provide net income and divisional performance when it reports its full earnings on January 27.

Rebound of memory prices

“Memory prices will rebound in the second quarter if the lockdown in Xi’an gets prolonged,” said CW Chung, head of Asia technology at Nomura Financial Investment.

“And demand from servers is solid, while PC demand is better than the market feared.”

"Samsung’s 1.4 tn won (€1.03bn) fourth-quarter operating profit miss versus consensus may be partly due to a one-time incentive payment and also a lockdown in Xi’an, where it has a chip plant," Bloomberg analyst Masahiro Wakasugi said.

"Weakening memory chip prices may also affect its profit in the first quarter of 2022.

"Yet its 23% sales growth in the fourth quarter versus a year ago may suggest positive sales growth may continue in the first quarter, coupled with the upcoming new Galaxy smartphone launch."

Samsung’s foundry business, fabricating semiconductors for the likes of Nvidia, is also making a growing contribution to its bottom line, after the global chip shortage boosted prices for system chips.

Micron reported strong demand for chips used in data centres and industrial machinery last month, and also noted improving supply of other components is helping PC makers build more machines, supporting memory demand.

Bloomberg