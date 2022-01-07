Bulmers owner C&C sees improved performance

Drinks group C&C has said it saw a better-than-anticipated trading performance in the third quarter of its financial year, covering the three months to the end of November.
However, the cider and beer maker – which is chiefly known for its twin Bulmers and Magners cider brands and Five Lamps and Tennent’s beers – has held off on issuing full-year profit guidance due to the current Covid restrictions.
In October, C&C indicated that it was targeting an operating profit range of €50m-€55m for the 12 months to the end of February.
It said its fourth-quarter trading conditions – basically, the three months up to the end of next month – will be impacted by renewed Covid restrictions in its core markets of Ireland and the UK, including the current 8pm closing time for bars and restaurants here.
As well as its ongoing cost reduction programme, C&C said the return of customers to bars, restaurants and hotels and an improvement in consumer sentiment drove its improved performance in its third quarter.