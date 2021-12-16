Cope Foundation: A career helping people reach their goals

Voted Best Workplace 2020 and 2021, Cope Foundation is one of Cork’s longest established and most respected employers
Cope Foundation: A career helping people reach their goals

Patrice Madden, Ann-Marie Leahy, and Lisa O’Brien at one of Cope Foundation’s hubs in Cork city. Cope has over 1,200 staff, providing services and supports across its city and county network and seeks to recruit new colleagues regularly throughout the year.

Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 15:30
Sponsored

Cope Foundation is one of the largest providers of services and supports to people with intellectual disabilities and/or autism in Ireland.

Today, the Cork-based organisation supports 2,800 people to live ‘Your Life, Your Way’. Cope Foundation services and supports are delivered through its growing network of 70+ locations dotted across Cork city and county.

Voted Best Workplace 2020 and 2021 in the Cork’s 96FM Best of Cork Awards, Cope Foundation is firmly positioned as one of Cork’s most established and respected employers.

The organisation currently has a team of over 1,200 staff, providing services and supports across its city and county network and seeks to recruit new colleagues regularly throughout the year. Cope Foundation provides a broad range of services and supports and as such, its staff team is wide ranging in discipline and expertise. Colleagues are involved in areas of work such as:

  • Nursing; 
  • Patient and Client Care; 
  • Health and Social Care Professionals;
  • Management and Administration;
  • General Support.

Cope Foundation is a Section 38 organisation funded by the HSE, meaning employees are entitled to benefits such as:

  • Payment in line with the consolidated salary scales from the Department of Health and Children;
  • Membership of the Single Public Service Pension Scheme;
  • Sick leave paid in line with the public sector sick pay scheme;
  • Paid Maternity Leave/Paternity Leave;
  • In-service staff training;
  • Employee Assistance Programme, provided by VHI;
  • Staff Health and Wellbeing information in line with HSE Healthy Ireland;
  • Facility to join a Health Insurance Scheme and a salary deduction scheme;
  • Cycle to work scheme Policies for flexible work arrangements;
  • Regular updates on our internal communication tool — Vivo.

 A time of change

 It is an exciting time for Cope Foundation right now as the organisation is transforming, in line with progressive legislative and regulatory requirements in the disabilities sector.

Sean Abbott, CEO of COPE.
Sean Abbott, CEO of COPE.

 Sean Abbott, chief executive of Cope Foundation, explains: “We have worked in the Cork community for over 60 years providing much-needed services and supports to thousands of people. It is an absolute privilege to work so closely with people, their families and their local communities.

"Right now, our organisation is on a journey of transformation and change, in response to legislation and regulation which, essentially, gives people we serve more power and control over their lives. It is an exciting time as we work side by side with people to understand how best to support them and to empower them to realise and reach their horizons.

"As a team, we are working hard to move from the more traditional congregated settings to more inclusive; person-led and person-centred services and supports within communities right across Cork city and county. We have already achieved so much and we know the journey we are on will ultimately benefit the people we support now and into the future. We need the best people with us on this journey and I have no doubt we will continue to attract people who share our vision for a more inclusive, accessible and understanding society where people with disabilities can take their rightful place in our communities.” 

At the core of this Cork organisation is a belief that every person should be ambitious about their lives, and with the right supports, every person can reach their horizon. Every day, Cope Foundation employees help to make this happen.

Cope Foundation’s open roles are available to view at:

 www.cope-foundation.ie

More in this section

Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG fall on scrapped Air Europa takeover Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG fall on scrapped Air Europa takeover
Cineworld shares plummet after cinema giant fined $1bn for aborted takeover deal Cineworld shares plummet after cinema giant fined $1bn for aborted takeover deal
BD to create 130 jobs through Limerick expansion BD to create 130 jobs through Limerick expansion
#New Year, New Career
<p>Glanbia Co-op, which owns 60% of Glanbia Ireland, proposes to buy the remaining 40% stake in the dairy products division from Glanbia Plc in a transaction valued at €307m.            </p>

Glanbia Co-op shareholders seek delay to key vote on €307m deal

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices