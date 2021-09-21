AstraZeneca to build new €307m drug plant in Ireland

AstraZeneca said it would invest $360m (€307m) to develop a manufacturing facility in Ireland to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), or the main components of medicines.
The new plant will allow for late-stage development and early commercial supply to meet the needs of the Company’s new medicines pipeline.
The planned investment at the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin, will create about 100 direct jobs, including scientists and engineers and was developed in collaboration with IDA Ireland.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which completed its $39bn purchase of rare disease drugs maker Alexion in July, has a large portfolio of treatments for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and a Covid-19 vaccine, with several drugs under trials.
"The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis ... This significant investment will ensure the AstraZeneca supply network is fit for the future," said Pam Cheng, head of AstraZeneca's operations and IT.
The planned investment in Dublin is expected to support late-stage development and early commercial supply, the company said, adding that the site can be developed further to add treatments such as antibody drug conjugates and oligonucleotides.