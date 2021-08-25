Plans for new Limerick hospital move forward

Plans for a new private hospital on the outskirts of Limerick have taken a significant step forward.

The Bon Secours Health System (BSHS) has appointed Reddy Architecture & Urbanism in partnership with HOK International to design the new facility.

The new hospital will be located at a seven-acre site at Ballysimon to the east of Limerick City, adjacent to financial services company Northern Trust’s facilities at City East Plaza.

Once completed, the new hospital will be the first full-service private hospital in the Mid-West. It aims to address a gap in medical services in the region.

The location is considered a key transport artery into Limerick, one kilometre from Junction 29 and the M7 Motorway, and was selected for its ease of access for people travelling from other parts of the Mid-West and the Midlands.

The Bon Secours is the largest private hospital operator in the country, with 4,000 people delivering care. The group has hospitals in Dublin, Tralee, Cork and Galway. In 2017, it acquired the 200-year-old Barringtons hospital in the centre of Limerick.

An additional €4m investment by the group saw the introduction of new services and improvements to the facility including its operating theatres. Having delivered on a five-year vision, Barringtons has grown considerably and now has capacity constraints in the current hospital with a limited 0.4-acre city-centre site.

The plan for the new hospital addresses this and adds further healthcare services for Limerick.

Denis O'Sullivan Group Director of Capital Projects at Bon Secours Health System Ireland said design work is already well under the way with planning permission for the Hospital due to be lodged in November. “We are delighted to announce such an experienced design team for this new Bon Secours Hospital in Limerick.

Reddy Architecture & Urbanism designed significant Irish developments such as Cork University Maternity Hospital. HOK International design buildings and spaces that respond to the needs of people and the environment, with their partnering medical planners, designers, healthcare professionals and strategic consultants. Recent hospital projects they have completed include the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, UK, and the David H. Koch Center in New York City.

Other members of the design team include Limerick-based civil and structural engineers Punch Consulting, Aecom Quantity Surveyors and Homan O’Brien Associates Mechanical and Electrical Engineers.

“This is an exciting milestone in the progression of the Bon Secours Health System New Limerick Hospital at Ballysimon, which will be the single-biggest investment in medical care in Limerick in recent years providing new and expanded services in the region," Jason Kenny CEO of Bon Secours Hospital in Limerick said.

Aidan Healy, Healthcare Director at Reddy Architecture & Urbanism said, “We’re delighted to have been commissioned as the architectural consultants and lead design for Bon Secours Health System’s new hospital in Limerick. It’s a significant hospital for the Bon Secours Health System, but also for Limerick and the wider Mid-West region.”

Allison Wagner Regional Director of HealthCare at HOK London said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Bon Secours Health System on its new Limerick hospital. We are excited to bring our international experience to the project, which will help to put the patient experience, as well as staff wellbeing, at the heart of the new hospital.”