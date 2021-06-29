Declan Kelly resigns as CEO of Teneo after 'embarrassing mistake'

Teneo Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Paul Keary has  been appointed CEO 
Declan Kelly resigns as CEO of Teneo after 'embarrassing mistake'

It is understood Mr Kelly was asked to resign in the wake of alleged drunken misconduct at the 
the event - a Global Citizen fundraising concert chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which took place on May 2.

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 14:46
Steven Heaney

Declan Kelly, Chief Executive co-founder of public relations and global strategy firm Teneo, has resigned.

His resignation follows allegations of alleged drunken misconduct at a fundraising event in the US early last month.

Mr Kelly said he took "full responsibility" for his "inadvertent, public and embarrassing mistake" at the event, and said that he has apologised to the firm’s clients as well as his colleagues.

"A campaign against the reputation of our firm has followed and may even continue in the coming days,” Mr Kelly said in a statement.

“However, regardless of the veracity of any such matters, I do not want them to be an ongoing distraction to the running of our company.

“In order to protect the employees of Teneo and its clients, and with my family’s strong support, I have decided to leave the company and resign as chairman and CEO.” 

In his resignation statement, Mr Kelly thanked Teneo’s clients for their support and loyalty throughout his tenure as CEO.

Mr Kelly, brother of Labour party leader Alan Kelly, had been Teneo's CEO since the company was founded in 2011.

It is understood Declan Kelly was asked to resign in the wake of the event - a Global Citizen Covid-19 fundraising concert chaired by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle which took place on May 2.

Teneo Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Paul Keary has now been appointed CEO.

Terry Prone: Ireland loves a good downfall if the fallen has got a big personality

