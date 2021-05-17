Ryanair speaks of ‘most challenging year’ as it records €815m loss

The Ireland-based low-cost airline said in a statement it expects to benefit from a “strong rebound of pent up travel demand” through the second half of 2021
Ryanair speaks of ‘most challenging year’ as it records €815m loss
Ryanair has reported a full year loss of 815 million euros (£702 million) as traffic fell 81% from 149 million passengers to 27.5 million due to the pandemic (Niall Carson/PA)
Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 07:06
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Ryanair has reported a full year loss of €815m as traffic fell 81% from 149 million passengers to 27.5 million due to the pandemic.

But the Ireland-based low-cost airline said in a statement it expects to benefit from a “strong rebound of pent up travel demand” through the second half of 2021.

It is looking to returning to pre-Covid growth in summer 2022 with the help of the delivery of Boeing 737 “Gamechanger” aircraft and new bases in Billund, Riga, Stockholm, Zadar and Zagreb.

It described the financial year as “the most challenging” in the firm’s 35-year history due to the pandemic.

“There was a partial recovery during summer 2020, as initial lockdowns eased, however a second Covid-19 wave in Europe followed quickly in the autumn with a third wave in spring,” Ryanair said in a statement.

“This created enormous disruptions and uncertainty for both our customers and our people, as they suffered constantly changing Government guidelines, travel bans and restrictions.

“Ryanair responded promptly, and effectively, to this crisis, by working hard to assist millions of customers with flight changes, refunds and changed travel plans.

“We minimised job losses through agreed pay cuts and participation in Government job support schemes, while at the same time keeping our pilots, cabin crew and aircraft current and ready to resume service once normality returns.”

Read More

Cork firm on track for success in spite of Arctic chill

More in this section

Debenhams administration Final Debenhams stores to shut as chain’s 243-year history ends
Apple iPhone 12 Pro release Apple iPhone maker Foxconn profits soars to $1bn in quarter amid global Covid-19 lockdowns
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
ryanairplace: republic of irelandplace: uk
Debenhams administration

Final Debenhams stores to shut in UK as chain’s 243-year history ends

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices