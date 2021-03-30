Volkswagen renames as Voltswagen in US electric car drive

Carmaker has committed to sell 1m electric vehicles worldwide by 2025
Volkswagen will rename its US operations as 'Voltswagen of America' as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles.

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 15:35
David Shepardson

Volkswagen's US unit has confirmed it will rename its US operations as 'Voltswagen of America' as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles.

The revised name takes effect in May and the announcement came after several outlets reported on a draft release mistakenly posted on the carmaker's US website.

"We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren't changing is this brand's commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere," said Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Voltswagen of America. 

The carmaker has committed to sell 1m electric vehicles worldwide by 2025.

The traditional VW dark blue logo will remain for petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles and a new light blue logo will be used for electric vehicles. The company will use Voltswagen as an exterior badge on all electric models and petrol- and diesel-powered vehicles will only have the VW emblem. 

Other VW brands

The name change will not impact other VW brands such as Audi, Porsche, and Bentley. 

Volkswagen in 2015 admitted using illegal software to rig diesel engine tests in the US, sparking Germany’s biggest corporate crisis and costing the carmaker over €32bn in fines, refits, and legal costs.

The German carmaker, which has operated in the US since 1955, said on Twitter: "We know, 66, is an unusual age to change your name, but we've always been young at heart." 

It expects to double electric vehicle deliveries and boost profits for its core brand this year after stepping up its switch to fully electric vehicles. 

  • Reuters

electric vehiclesvoltswagenorganisation: volkswagen
