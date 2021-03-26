Apple mulls launching rugged Watch aimed at athletes and hikers        

Apple consider new model as other watchmakers have seen strong sales from sturdier product designs with extra protection
Apple mulls launching rugged Watch aimed at athletes and hikers        

The  Apple Watch Sport is popular with runners, hikers, and swimmers, and Apple has added several sports and activity-tracking features via its annual update cycle.

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 14:20
Mark Gurman

Apple is considering launching an Apple Watch with a rugged casing aimed at athletes, hikers, and others who use the device in more extreme environments, according to people familiar with the matter.

The technology giant has internally discussed introducing such a Watch variation later in 2021 or 2022 at the earliest, said the sources. 

This is at least the second time Apple has mulled a rugged smartwatch. After launching the first version of the Apple Watch in 2015, the company have considered a new model to better appeal to extreme sports athletes. 

The current version is still popular with runners, hikers, and swimmers, and Apple has added several sports and activity-tracking features via its annual update cycle. 

However, Casio Computer and other watchmakers have seen strong sales from sturdier product designs with extra protection. 

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Irish family-run distillery wins best new whiskey in the world award

More in this section

TRANSPORT Ferries 2 Irish Ferries to begin new service between Dover and Calais
Government spending report End of the road for the Ford Mondeo
Business Movers Business Movers
Apple mulls launching rugged Watch aimed at athletes and hikers        

Irish family-run distillery wins best new whiskey in the world award

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices