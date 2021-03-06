Three senior executives resign from Davy after Central Bank investigation

Three Davy senior executives have resigned from the stockbroker this afternoon as the fallout from the Central Bank investigation into a 2014 sale of bonds continues.

Chief executive and board director Brian McKieran, non-executive director Kyran McLaughlin and head of bonds, Barry Nagle have all resigned with immediate effect, according to a statement released by the stockbroker this afternoon.

Speaking today as the resignations of the three men was announced John Corrigan, Chairman J&E Davy said: “In accepting their resignations, I acknowledge their substantial contribution to the development of the company over many years.

“As we reflect on the Central Bank investigation our priority now is to restore trust in the integrity and robustness of our control environment and culture, and to ensure we provide our clients with the standard of service and protection that I know our people are committed to.”

Davy came under intense pressure after appearing to deny wrongdoing in a deal that led to it being fined €4.1m by the Central Bank.

The scandal had threatened to build into a full-scale political row involving finance minister Paschal Donohoe, because the firm holds a lucrative Government contract from the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) to help sell Irish sovereign bonds.

The focus on the NTMA contract had piled on the pressure because, as a seller of sovereign bonds, Davy is effectively acting as a representative of the Irish State around the world.

The Central Bank had announced the €4.1m fine — the largest ever imposed on an Irish stockbroker — after Davy had failed to supervise a group of 16 employees, including top executives, in their personal account dealings in the sale of Anglo Irish bank bonds in late 2014.

However, in a briefing to staff on Tuesday afternoon, Davy chief executive Brian McKiernan appeared to row back on the seriousness of the Central Bank ruling, claiming there were "no findings of actual conflict of interest" in the decision.

By Wednesday morning, Mr McKiernan was forced to issue an amended briefing to Davy staff that dropped the inaccurate claim.

Following pressure from Mr Donohoe, the broker later issued a statement saying that it now apologised "unreservedly and unequivocally that these failures occurred".

As well as confirming the departures of the three senior executives, this afternoon's statement apologised for the stockbrokers conduct during the sale.

"As outlined earlier this week, Davy deeply regrets the shortcomings that emerged from the Central Bank of Ireland’s investigation and apologises unreservedly and unequivocally that these failures occurred," it said.

Bernard Byrne, deputy chief executive of Davy has been appointed interim CEO although this appointment is subject to approval by the Central Bank of Ireland.

