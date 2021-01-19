Telecoms group 4site announces 100 jobs for Limerick

4site, a subsidiary of the Indigo Telecom Group, is to create 100 jobs over the next three years in Limerick.

The new roles will include fibre planners, GIS engineers, design engineers, telecoms surveyors and project managers to business support roles in accounts, sales, and operations.

Headquartered in Raheen Business Park, the company said it will be recruiting locally from Limerick and the mid-west.

4site works closely with Limerick Institute of Technology and the University of Limerick to create job opportunities for their highly skilled graduates.

Indigo Telecom Group, a global provider of telecom and data centre network support services, said the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the critical importance that telecommunications infrastructure plays in keeping businesses and societies connected.

"During this period, Indigo Telecom Group has scaled operations to meet the growing demand of its customers."

Because of the economic and social disruption, people across the globe have relied more than ever on connectivity for information, interacting with loved ones, and working from home.

The company said it is focused on expanding its skills portfolio to capitalise on the market opportunities around Fibre to the Home (FTTH), wireless, 5G, data centres, digitisation, and telco network services.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement saying it underlines the company’s "continued commitment to the mid-west".

Kevin Taylor MBE, chairman, Indigo Telecom Group, said the new roles will provide a great opportunity for local staff to join an organisation which is on a high growth trajectory with plans to expand in 2021 and beyond.

"For people considering a career in telecoms or a new challenge, there couldn’t be a better time to join a sector that is experiencing exponential growth and playing a critical role in the way we all connect with each other.”

Ian Duggan, CEO 4site Networks, Limerick.

Ian Duggan, CEO, 4site and Indigo board member, said the team looked at various locations to expand their existing Fibre Centre of Excellence as they see "unprecedented demand" for their services in new markets such as Germany and the US.

"We decided on the mid-west of Ireland due to the very best local talent that we can continue to build on and develop further.

"This is a great vote of confidence from Indigo Telecom Group and is testament to the brilliant local talent and the work we already do here in Limerick," he said.

Indigo Telecom Group employs more than 400 people across 10 offices in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, and Netherlands. The company hired 140 new staff in 2020 — approximately 90 of which are based in Ireland.