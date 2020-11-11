Waterstones boss says 2020 has been a 'screaming nightmare' 

This year has been “a screaming nightmare” for physical booksellers due to the business impact of Covid 19.

That is according to the chief executive of Waterstones, James Daunt, who was commenting on new accounts showing that pre-tax profits at Waterstones Booksellers Ireland Ltd increased by 32% to €3.2m in the 12 months to the end of April 2019.

This followed revenues at the company increasing by 4% from €13.1m to €13.56m.

Mr Daunt confirmed that the group’s Hodges & Figgis store has retained its No 2 ranking across the entire group in terms of absolute sales.

Waterstones is currently going through its second enforced Covid-19 lockdown of the year and Mr Daunt stated that while the business can operate ‘click and collect’ and online, 80% of sales are lost during the shutdown period.

Mr Daunt warned that if the Government doesn’t allow retail to re-open on December 1st, 2021 “will be a wash-out”.

Meanwhile, the operator of the INEC concert venue and the four-star Gleneagle hotel in Co Kerry is projecting that revenues will be hit by 60% at the group this year due to Covid 19 impact.

That is according to a spokeswoman for the group who was commenting on new accounts showing that that pre-tax loss at Gleneagle Holdings (Killarney) Ltd last year decreased by 70% to €361,332.

The group reduced losses as revenues declined by 21% from €27.5m to €21.75m.

Revenues were boosted last year by the likes of Picture This, The Coronas, Gavin James, Walking on Cars and Riverdance performing at the venue.

However, the INEC went ‘dark' this year after the performance of Derek Ryan on February 29th due to Covid 19.

The group spokeswoman stated: “Based on our calendar of programmed events, concerts and conferences, we had anticipated that 2020 would be our busiest year yet. Instead, we have experienced a 60% reduction in turnover year to date.”