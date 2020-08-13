Wicklow firm making desk pad to help kids 'stay in school' to hire 10 new staff

CEO of the company, Rory Vance, says his company's change of focus could help schools stay open when pupils return at the end of the month.
Wicklow firm making desk pad to help kids 'stay in school' to hire 10 new staff

RV International in Bray has partnered with a German company to roll out a desk pad which it says will help reduce germ transmission between children and teachers. File photo

Thursday, August 13, 2020 - 08:11 AM
Digital Desk staff

Ten new jobs are being created in Wicklow with a product that claims to kill the majority of germs on school desks.

RV International in Bray has partnered with a German company to roll out a desk pad which it says will help reduce germ transmission between children and teachers.

CEO of the company, Rory Vance, says his company's change of focus could help schools stay open when pupils return at the end of the month.

"We were looking for new opportunities and we came across one a few months ago and we've been able to use this now and apply it to this particular product which we hope will help students and teachers alike to move forward and stay in school," Mr Vance said.

It comes as acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that coronavirus clusters in schools are “virtually inevitable”.

Read More

Construction worker at Co Kildare site tests positive for coronavirus

More in this section

EU Court to rule on Apple Tax Case Apple supplier Foxconn sees recovery based on new iPhones      
TUI stores closures Holiday giant TUI taps Germany for extra €1.2bn in Covid loans 
JustEat%20unveil%20a%20freshly%20squeezed%20new%20look-7 Food delivery and insurers get Covid boost, but electronics feel the shock

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices