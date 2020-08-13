Wicklow firm making desk pad to help kids 'stay in school' to hire 10 new staff

Ten new jobs are being created in Wicklow with a product that claims to kill the majority of germs on school desks.

RV International in Bray has partnered with a German company to roll out a desk pad which it says will help reduce germ transmission between children and teachers.

CEO of the company, Rory Vance, says his company's change of focus could help schools stay open when pupils return at the end of the month.

"We were looking for new opportunities and we came across one a few months ago and we've been able to use this now and apply it to this particular product which we hope will help students and teachers alike to move forward and stay in school," Mr Vance said.

It comes as acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said that coronavirus clusters in schools are “virtually inevitable”.